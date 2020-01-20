Comments
MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A space heater is believed to be to blame for a garage fire in Harford County over the weekend that caused around $100,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Old York Road in Monkton. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in around 20 minutes.
Three people and three dogs inside the home at the time were able to escape safely.
Officials said the fire destroyed the garage and two vehicles inside it but credited the homeowners’ leaving the door to the house closed with keeping the damage contained.