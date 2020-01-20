  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Lowe's, Ravens, Super Bowl, Talkers

MIAMI (WJZ) — While the Baltimore Ravens won’t be going to the Super Bowl, Baltimore will represent in Miami in a different way.

An exhibit inside the Super Bowl Experience will feature a first-of-its-kind interactive NFL-themed neighborhood with custom-built homes representing each team.

Representing the Ravens is “Poe Manor,” a purple and black model home.

Each of the 32 homes will be built with tools and supplies from NFL sponsor Lowe’s and will be auctioned off for charity after the Super Bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply