MIAMI (WJZ) — While the Baltimore Ravens won’t be going to the Super Bowl, Baltimore will represent in Miami in a different way.
An exhibit inside the Super Bowl Experience will feature a first-of-its-kind interactive NFL-themed neighborhood with custom-built homes representing each team.
As the 2020 presenting sponsor of the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience in Miami, we're excited to debut #LowesHometown – an idyllic NFL community featuring dwellings for all 32 NFL teams. https://t.co/EGmb83aEmU pic.twitter.com/OppP8jMyGi
— Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) January 20, 2020
Representing the Ravens is “Poe Manor,” a purple and black model home.
Each of the 32 homes will be built with tools and supplies from NFL sponsor Lowe’s and will be auctioned off for charity after the Super Bowl.