



The Baltimore County Fire Department is hiring and they’re looking for a diverse base of applicants.

The department serves a diverse community, and by having a diverse staff they say they’re able to better serve the people.

When one clocks in for a shift with the fire department, there’s no telling what lies ahead.

“I see something new every day, it’s … never a dull moment,” said William Keenan.

“You have to be on your A-game,” said Alexandre Posey.

“When you go out on a call, you never know what you’re going to get,” said Sade Sample.

Even if a call comes in mid-interview, you have to go. It’s what makes the job so exciting.

It’s a job that takes a special kind of person.

“When we respond to calls we respond to a very diverse community here in Baltimore County,” said Lt. Travis Francis. “So when our crews reflect the community we’re able to understand the needs, the wants, the expectations every different personality, background, out there.”

Requirements for the job include being at least 18 years old, having a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license and passing a physical, psychological and background exam.

“We want everyone that’s career-driven, compassionate, all about public service to go ahead and apply,” Francis said.

While at times it can be a difficult career, it can also be extremely rewarding.

“It’s just making that impact on people. Having a real impact on their lives and well-being,” Posey said.

“When you get to save a life, it’s something you can’t even describe,” Sample said.

The department is holding two information sessions on February 1 and February 5 for those who want to learn more. There’s also more information on their website.