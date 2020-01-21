TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council passed a bill Tuesday that would require more security at gun shops and gun shows.
The bill, known as the Secure All Firearms Effectively, or SAFE Act, would create a new license for firearms stores and temporary gun shows in the county.
The SAFE Act would also force stores to install “responsible security measures” to protect against potential burglaries.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a statement about the passage of the bill.
“Tonight a bipartisan group of Councilmembers voted for safer communities across Baltimore County – and throughout our region. I applaud members of the Council who joined us to support this commonsense public safety solution that will keep stolen guns off our streets and out of the hands of violent criminals.”