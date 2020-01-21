BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Highway officials have shut down both directions of Route 144 between Ingleside Avenue and Mellor Avenue for a major water main break.
Highway officials said there is no time estimation for when the lanes will reopen, but it will most likely extend into Tuesday evening, specifically in the outer loop of I-695.
The break reportedly happened on a 10-inch water main, sending water rushing into the street and creating a muddy mess in the area.
“By the time I reached it, I saw the street was closed and I saw the water rising and I thought ‘Wow, real bummer for it to happen this time of year,'” one man told WJZ.
If drivers want to avoid the issue, officials suggest taking US 40, Wilkens Avenue and South Rolling Road as detour routes.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.