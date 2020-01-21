ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for a number of drug-related charges, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
In November, a jury found Corey Sessoms, 31, guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
He was sentenced to the maximum 40 years for the fentanyl charge as well as a consecutive 20-year sentence for the cocaine charge. He will also serve a 10-year sentence for the oxycodone charge concurrently.
2 Arrested In Pasadena Drug Bust, After Police Track Man With Domestic Violence Warrants
On May 22, police detained Sessoms and 21-year-old Montrelle Musa, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic assault, after finding the two in a car that was parked illegally on the sidewalk in Pasadena.
Police searched the car the men were in and found numerous drugs and paraphernalia in a hidden compartment in the car’s dashboard, including 246 fentanyl capsules, 43 baggies of cocaine and 33 oxycodone pills.
Musa was charged on two warrants for domestic violence.