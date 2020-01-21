PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash in Parkville Sunday evening.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the intersection of Oakleigh Road at Putty Hill Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for a crash.
When they arrived, police learned that a 2006 Scion Xa was traveling south on Oakleigh Road when the Scion struck the back of a parked van. The van then struck a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.
The Scion continued into the northbound lane of Oakleigh Road when it struck a 2010 Ford Fusion head-on.
The driver of the Scion, identified as Curtis Terrell Cooper of Parkville, died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.