ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made plenty of new fans during his historic season, including Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.
Drew Brees tweeted Tuesday night that Baylen is looking forward to meeting Jackson at the Pro Bowl this year in Orlando.
“Lamar, my son Baylen is looking for you at Pro Bowl this week. You are his guy! He’s pumped to meet you,” Brees said.
Lamar, my son Baylen is looking for you at Pro Bowl this week. You are his guy! He’s pumped to meet you. @Lj_era8 https://t.co/ppi01X8Kli
— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 21, 2020
Brees’ tweet linked to his Instagram page where his son, Baylen, was holding a Baltimore Ravens helmet.
The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m.