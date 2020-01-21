  • WJZ 13On Air

ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made plenty of new fans during his historic season, including Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.

Drew Brees tweeted Tuesday night that Baylen is looking forward to meeting Jackson at the Pro Bowl this year in Orlando.

“Lamar, my son Baylen is looking for you at Pro Bowl this week. You are his guy! He’s pumped to meet you,” Brees said.

Brees’ tweet linked to his Instagram page where his son, Baylen, was holding a Baltimore Ravens helmet.

The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m.

