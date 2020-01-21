COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police arrested a Columbia man and charged him with committing sex offenses against a 17-year-old girl when he was a teaching assistant at Wilde Lake High School in 2019.
Divaughn Vanez Furby, 29, of Footed Ridge, now faces a series of sex offense charges and is being held without bond.
Police got information that Furby was in a sexual relationship with a minor and through interviews and cell phone data analysis, now believe the crimes happened off of school property.
Furby hasn’t worked at the school system since August 2019. He was also a part-time employee at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City, but doesn’t work there anymore after his arrest.
Anyone with information or has had contact with Furby that may be related to the investigation should call police at 410-313-STOP.