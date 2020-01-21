DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Four teens were injured after their car struck a tree in Davidsonville early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a call about a person trapped in the 3500 block of Riva Road on Saturday at around 3 a.m.
They found a car that had left the road and struck a tree. The 16-year-old driver, a boy, was trapped in the vehicle for about 30 minutes until firefighters rescued him.
Paramedics took him and a 16-year-old girl in the car to two waiting Maryland State Police helicopters at the Davidsonville Elementary School.
They were both flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old man was taken to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center with injuries that were serious but also not believed to be life-threatening.
A 19-year-old woman had minor injuries but declined to go to the hospital.