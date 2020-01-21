HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man being arrested for domestic assault managed to slip his handcuffs to the front of his body, hop into the driver’s seat of a cruiser and get away.
Prince George’s County police said in a statement Sunday that the suspect, 43-year-old Abdul Hakim, struck several cars and eventually crashed near a park before trying to escape on foot.
When officers re-arrested him, he still had on the handcuffs but had managed to reposition his arms to the front of his body.
He was initially arrested Sunday morning, but slipped into the driver’s seat of the car as he was preparing to be transported to a different facility.
