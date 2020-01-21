Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, the justice department said Tuesday.
Irvin Hudson, 31, pleaded guilty in the case, which also includes five years of supervised release.
According to his plea, Hudson carjacked a man and a woman at a gas station in the 400 block of North Paca Street on November 30, 2018. Police later found the stolen 2015 Honda Accord and followed it with an aerial unit.
Hudson and another person in the car took off before stopping, getting out of the car and running in different directions, the plea said. Hudson was found while attempting to hide under a truck in an alley in west Baltimore.
Hudson reportedly admitted he knew the firearm was stolen.