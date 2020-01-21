Comments
EDGEWATER, MD. (WJZ) — A live Christmas tree caught fire in Edgewater over the weekend.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Hope Chapel Road at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, where a live Christmas tree was on fire.
They learned the tree had been too close to the fireplace. The person living in the house said he was cleaning both the chimney and a wood stove when an ember got into the tree and ignited it.
Two adults have been displaced because of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The fire cost around $175,000 in damages.
It took firefighters around 10 minutes to get the fire under control.