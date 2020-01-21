MANCHESTER, MD. (WJZ) — A Manchester man is dead after his car veered off the road and crashed, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the 3200 block of Charmil Drive at around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday for a motor vehicle collision.
56-year-old Keefer Koogle Jr., the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan, was driving westbound on Charmil Drive when he drove off the road to the left and hit a mailbox, a portion of a fence and a tree.
Debris from the collision struck a 2017 Honda Accord and a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, both which were parked and unoccupied in a residential driveway.
Koogle was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle collision or has any information that could aide in the investigation is asked to contact the Primary investigator, Master Deputy Prushinski, at 410-386-5900 or email at Mprushinski@Carrollcountymd.gov.