



Maryland law enforcement coalitions dismantled or disrupted the operations of more than 400 criminal enterprises across the state in 2019.

The agencies, who are a part of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, collaborated to take down 316 drug, human and firearm trafficking organizations plus 77 gangs.

MCIN was established in 2017 by Gov. Larry Hogan and is funded through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. It encourages state, local and federal agencies to share information that help their investigations.

“Crime is the number one concern of Marylanders, and through the work of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, we have dismantled hundreds of criminal organizations and seized more than $9 million in assets,” Hogan said in a statement. “Our administration remains committed to providing law enforcement officers with every tool possible to track down, arrest, and convict these criminals and make our communities safer.”

Here’s a breakdown of what the 13 MCIN coalitions accomplished last year:

620 criminal organizations identified

194 drug trafficking organizations disrupted or dismantled

146 human trafficking organizations disrupted or dismantled

77 gangs disrupted or dismantled

21 firearms trafficking organizations disrupted or dismantled

$3.4 million in assets seized

Just during the month of December, these groups organized several alleged drug dealers behind bars.

In Anne Arundel County, police executed a search warrant on a Glen Burnie home and detectives seized, more than 70 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and MDMA and nearly 100 Xanex pills; as well as more than $8,000 in cash.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested in a drug trafficking operation in Cumberland.

They also targetted violent criminals as well.

Police in Frederick County arrested a violent repeat offender in connection with two recent robberies at the American Legion as well as the Woodsboro Bank.

In Baltimore, authorities identified a suspect in the southwest Baltimore murder.

16 Members Of Suspected Drug Trafficking Organization Indicted

Police charged four people linked to the 18th Street criminal gang with the murder of 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro of DC in Montgomery County. her body was found in Dickerson.