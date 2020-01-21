  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday for armed robbery and weapon charges.

Michael Williams, 27, was found guilty of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and possession of a regulated firearm.

Baltimore City Police were called to the 300 block of S. Anne Street in February of 2018 where a man was robbed by Williams and three unknown suspects.

Officers located Williams and another suspect shortly after they were called.

Williams was prohibited from possessing a handgun at the time of his arrest and has a history of assault, weapons offenses, intent to distribute probation and parole violations and robbery.

