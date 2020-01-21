Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in east Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 900 block of N. Caroline Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.