  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, N. Caroline Street, N. Caroline Street shooting, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in east Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 900 block of N. Caroline Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply