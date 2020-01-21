STREET, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested after a barricade situation in Harford County on Tuesday night.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call for animal cruelty and domestic violence on Oak Ridge Road in Street, Maryland around 7 p.m.
According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, the suspect fired dozens of shots and struck at least one squad car.
This evening at approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Dr in Street for the report of Animal Cruelty and a domestic incident. Upon arrival, while attempting to make contact at the residence, deputies were fired upon.
Deputies established a perimeter while the suspect continued to fire.
A neighbor was struck by gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
During the incident, a robocall was made to neighbors to shelter in place.
The suspect barricaded himself inside his house. Officers called aviation units and SWAT teams to assist. The man surrendered to deputies at around 8:30 p.m.
The shelter in place was lifted after the incident.
No deputies were injured.