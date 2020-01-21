  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Oak Ridge Drive, Talkers

STREET, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested after a barricade situation in Harford County on Tuesday night.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call for animal cruelty and domestic violence on Oak Ridge Road in Street, Maryland around 7 p.m.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, the suspect fired dozens of shots and struck at least one squad car.

Deputies established a perimeter while the suspect continued to fire.

A neighbor was struck by gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

During the incident, a robocall was made to neighbors to shelter in place.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his house. Officers called aviation units and SWAT teams to assist. The man surrendered to deputies at around 8:30 p.m.

The shelter in place was lifted after the incident.

No deputies were injured.

Kelsey Kushner

Comments

Leave a Reply