STREET, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents along the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Street, Maryland, to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the police activity is ongoing in the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive.

This story is developing.

