WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking that the public avoid the area near 7700 Cornerstone Way in Winsdor Mill.
Police are on the scene for a barricade situation. At this time, there are no reported hostages.
#BCoPD are on the scene of a barricade in the 7700-block of Cornerstone Way, 21244. The public is asked to stay away from the immediate area. No area schools effected at this time. More details will be released as they become available. ^SV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 21, 2020
Nearby schools are not affected, police said.
Please avoid the area.
