LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was caught with a 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, at a security checkpoint Tuesday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
A Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the gun in the man’s carry-on bag as it was going through the X-ray machine.
The man, from Fort Washington, was detained, questioned and arrested on weapons charges.
This is the second gun TSA officers have caught so far in 2020.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. These laws vary by state and locality.