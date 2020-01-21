Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Police were called to the 10200 block of Marlboro Pike just before 8 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation found the victim, Gerald Lewis Brown, 41, was traveling westbound on Marlboro Pike. For reasons that are still under investigation, he drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole.
Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact police.