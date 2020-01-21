MIAMI, Fl. (WJZ) — Although the Ravens will not be playing in Super Bowl 54, there will still be coaches and players representing the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs who have Maryland ties.
Brian Fleury, 49ers Defensive Quality Control Coach, was a Towson alumnus.
Fleury was a quarterback with the Tigers from 1999-2002. He was also an assistant coach under Head Coach Rob Ambrose after his collegiate playing days.
Congratulations to Brian Fleury '02, former Towson QB and assistant coach, for making the Super Bowl as a QC with the @49ers!
📸- San Francisco 49ers, Towson University pic.twitter.com/DklKYTB6d4
— Towson Football (@Towson_FB) January 20, 2020
The Chiefs have three players with Maryland ties: Kendall Fuller, Dorian O’Daniel and Terrell Suggs.
Fuller, a defensive back, is a Baltimore native. He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. This season, Fuller record 34 tackles.
O’Daniel, a defensive back, also attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. O’Daniel recorded just five tackles this season.
Suggs is the most notable player in the Super Bowl with a Maryland tie. Suggs was a force on the Ravens defense between 2003-2018. During his career in Baltimore, Suggs registered 132.5 sacks and seven interceptions.
The 49ers and Chiefs will square off Sunday, February 2, in Miami.