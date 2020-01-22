



Three alleged members of the white supremacist group “The Base” were hoping that the gun rights rally in Virginia would spark a civil war, according to court records.

Brian Lemley, Jr. and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, both of Maryland, and Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews were charged on Jan. 16 on federal firearms charges ahead of the Richmond rally that took place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

READ: Charging Docs: U.S. versus Lemley, Mathews, Bilbrough

“Derail some f***ing trains, kill some people, and poison some water supplies. You better be f***ing ready to do those things,” Mathews allegedly said, according to a video he created on December 1 in which he is wearing a gas mask to distort his voice and hide his face. “If you want the white race to survive, you’re going to have to do your f***ing part.”

According to CBS News, surveillance devices also caught Mathews and Lemley, of Elkton, discussing what they might do on their trip.

“Here’s the thing to, you want to create f***ing some instability, while the Virginia situation is happening, make other things happen, derail some rail lines, f***ing like shut down the highways, oh road block, great lets [sic] shut down the rest of the roads, you know, you can kick off the economic collapse of the U.S. within a week,” Mathews allegedly told Lemley on December 21.

“I literally need, I need to claim my first victim,” Lemley told Mathew later.

“You know we got this situation in Virginia where this is going to be, that opportunity is boundless and the thing is you’ve got tons of guys who are just in theory should be radicalized enough to know that all you gotta do is start making things go wrong and if Virginia can spiral out to f***ing full blown civil war,” Mathews later added.

The trio are expected in federal court on Wednesday.

MORE: FBI Arrest U.S. Army Veteran, 2 Other Suspected White Supremacists On Federal Firearms Charges In Maryland

Lemley, 33, and 19-year-old Bilbrough IV of Denton, were charged with transporting and harboring aliens and conspiring to do so.

Lemley was also charged with transporting a machine gun and disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an alien unlawfully present in the United States. He and 27-year-old Mathews, currently of Newark, Delaware, were also charged with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.