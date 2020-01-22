  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Lemley, Denton, Elkton, Jr., Patrik Jordan Mathews, The Base, Virginia gun rally, White supremacy, William Garfield Bilbrough IV


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three alleged members of the white supremacist group “The Base” were hoping that the gun rights rally in Virginia would spark a civil war, according to court records.

Brian Lemley, Jr. and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, both of Maryland, and Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews were charged on Jan. 16 on federal firearms charges ahead of the Richmond rally that took place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

READ: Charging Docs: U.S. versus Lemley, Mathews, Bilbrough

“Derail some f***ing trains, kill some people, and poison some water supplies. You better be f***ing ready to do those things,” Mathews allegedly said, according to a video he created on December 1 in which he is wearing a gas mask to distort his voice and hide his face. “If you want the white race to survive, you’re going to have to do your f***ing part.”

Patrik Jordan Mathews seen wearing a gas mask in this screengrab from a video created in December.
FEDERAL COURT EXHIBIT (via CBS News)

According to CBS News, surveillance devices also caught Mathews and Lemley, of Elkton, discussing what they might do on their trip.

“Here’s the thing to, you want to create f***ing some instability, while the Virginia situation is happening, make other things happen, derail some rail lines, f***ing like shut down the highways, oh road block, great lets [sic] shut down the rest of the roads, you know, you can kick off the economic collapse of the U.S. within a week,” Mathews allegedly told Lemley on December 21.

“I literally need, I need to claim my first victim,” Lemley told Mathew later.

Lemley is standing second from the left while holding a long gun straight in the air, and Bilbrough is kneeling in the center under The Base flag while holding a blade.
FEDERAL COURT EXHIBIT (via CBS News)

“You know we got this situation in Virginia where this is going to be, that opportunity is boundless and the thing is you’ve got tons of guys who are just in theory should be radicalized enough to know that all you gotta do is start making things go wrong and if Virginia can spiral out to f***ing full blown civil war,” Mathews later added.

The trio are expected in federal court on Wednesday.

MORE: FBI Arrest U.S. Army Veteran, 2 Other Suspected White Supremacists On Federal Firearms Charges In Maryland

Lemley, 33, and 19-year-old  Bilbrough IV of Denton, were charged with transporting and harboring aliens and conspiring to do so.

Lemley was also charged with transporting a machine gun and disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an alien unlawfully present in the United States. He and 27-year-old Mathews, currently of Newark, Delaware, were also charged with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply