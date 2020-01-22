TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials announced a new public safety plan Wednesday to address an increase in violence in their community.
The multi-faceted plan focuses on decreasing violent crime in the county. The plan brings together the police department, other law enforcement and agencies in the county to better equip county officers and help them respond to and from our communities.
“Keeping our community safe is one of the biggest responsibilities we have in local government,” County Executive John Olszewski said. “Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work and raise a family. But last year’s increases and any increases in violence is unacceptable. We refuse to normalize violence in our communities.”
The plan is a part of an ongoing re-evaluation of crime-fighting tactics and is focused on five priority areas: improve data and analytics, focused crime prevention, retention and recruitment, innovation and partnerships.
The county will establish a real-time crime center to use data to drive the effective deployment of resources. Also as a part of the plan, police will target hot spots for crime in the county.
“Innovating and modifying our crime-fighting capabilities is a significant and necessary investments to continue to keep Baltimore County as safe as possible,” Chief Melissa Hyatt said. She said the plan is about “best practice” policing rather than responding to crime trends.
“These strategies are rooted in evidence” and will ensure officers are supported to help the communities, Hyatt said.