Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.
Lanayi Smith, was last seen leaving the area of the 8400 block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville.
#MISSING Lanayi Smith, 12 years old, last seen on Jan. 21 leaving the area of the 8400 blk Willow Oak Road, 21234. Lanaya is 5' tall, 100 lbs, last seen wearing teal leggings, grey shirt, black boots, black coat. If you see Lanayi, call 911. ^JH pic.twitter.com/YMXcsbapqX
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 22, 2020
She is 5’0″ tall, and police said she was last seen wearing teal leggings, a grey shirt, black boots and a black coat.
If you see her, call 911.