PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

Lanayi Smith, was last seen leaving the area of the 8400 block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville.

She is 5’0″ tall, and police said she was last seen wearing teal leggings, a grey shirt, black boots and a black coat.

If you see her, call 911.

