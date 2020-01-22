BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Department of Transportation employee was suspended for 28 days without pay after they filed a false overtime claim last summer.
The city’s Office of the Inspector General received a tip on their hotline about a DOT employee that was paid for overtime that was not worked.
OIG learned that the employee was paid for an hour of overtime each day over an eight-day period between July 15 and July 24. This was during the two-week period when a large sinkhole opened up near Camden Yards.
The employee stated they worked overtime from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., but OIG learned that the employee didn’t actually start working until 6 a.m.
OIG used data from the employee’s vehicle and well as a review of entry data into the building where they were assigned, showed no work activity before 6 a.m.
The employee’s supervisors signed off on the overtime without verifying the hours worked.
The employee was suspended for 28 days without pay, and the supervisors were also disciplined.