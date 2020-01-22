  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the case of a body found in a burning car in Northeast Baltimore a homicide.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Saint Lo Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday night for a fire.

When they arrived they found a car burning.

The victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the body, police said in an update Wednesday, and the victim’s identity is unknown.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

