BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Exactly one month after his wife was murdered in her east Baltimore deli, Carmen Rodriguez’s husband is demanding answers from police because a second suspect has not been caught.

Rodriguez died just three days before Christmas. Disturbing video shows a man walk into her store for an apparent robbery before shooting her in front of her kids.

On Wednesday night, dozens of people walked to City Hall to demand justice for Rodriguez.

“She was a beautiful woman, mother of four, hardworking, 16, 15 hours a day,” Rodriguez’s husband, Derrick Galan, said.

Galan expressed the pain of moving on without his wife.

“I have no words, I mean… four kids, you know,” he said.

Terrance Peterson surrendered in connection to the crime. He has been charged, but the fact that a second suspect is still on the lose infuriates her husband.

“One of the guys turned himself in, meaning the cops, they didn’t even catch one person, so what guarantees me that they are going to catch the second person,” Galan said.

A candlelight vigil was also held for Rodriguez on Wednesday on night.

“Carmen Rodriguez is one of those over 330 community members. Destiny Harrison is one of the over 330 community members…. and we are asking that no more names get added to this wall behind us,” Lydia Walther, of CASA, said.

Galan said he wants to see officials take action.

“We want to see action,” he said. “We don’t want to see ‘we are working, we are working,’ where is the action? Where are the results.”

Baltimore City Police said there are currently no updates in this case.