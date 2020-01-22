Comments
NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — After a month-long operation into an interstate drug trafficking operation, Maryland State Police have arrested a Cecil County man on drug charges.
Jason Jones Jr., 40, of North East, Maryland, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jones was arrested Wednesday in a home on Sycamore Drive in North East.
Investigators found around 148 grams of suspected crack cocaine when they served a search warrant on the home.
Police said this investigation is ongoing.
He’s being held without bond.