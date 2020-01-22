BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former state lawmaker who represented Baltimore and was a leading advocate for legalizing marijuana in Maryland pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal honest services wire fraud and bribery charges.
Former state Del. Cheryl Diane Glenn appeared Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore.
After the hearing, Glenn hugged FBI agents seated at the prosecution bench. She faces up to 25 years in prison.
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) January 22, 2020
Prosecutors accused her of accepting more than $33,000 in bribes in exchange for various legislative actions, including work on measures relevant to the marijuana industry.
The Democratic lawmaker abruptly resigned her job as a state delegate days before her charges were unsealed Dec. 23.
Glenn was first elected in 2006 and chaired the Baltimore City delegation.
Hur talks about how bad it is but she will get a slap on the wrist. Hur just talks tough.