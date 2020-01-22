Filed Under:Cheryl Glenn, Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former state lawmaker who represented Baltimore and was a leading advocate for legalizing marijuana in Maryland pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal honest services wire fraud and bribery charges.

Former state Del. Cheryl Diane Glenn appeared Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore.

Prosecutors accused her of accepting more than $33,000 in bribes in exchange for various legislative actions, including work on measures relevant to the marijuana industry.

The Democratic lawmaker abruptly resigned her job as a state delegate days before her charges were unsealed Dec. 23.

Glenn was first elected in 2006 and chaired the Baltimore City delegation.

