BALTIMORE (AP) — A former state lawmaker who represented Baltimore and was a leading advocate for legalizing marijuana in Maryland is scheduled to be arraigned on bribery and fraud charges.
Former state Del. Cheryl Diane Glenn is expected to appear Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore.
Prosecutors have accused her of accepting more than $33,000 in bribes in exchange for various legislative actions, including work on measures relevant to the marijuana industry.
The Democratic lawmaker abruptly resigned her job as a state delegate days before her charges were unsealed Dec. 23.
Glenn was first elected in 2006 and chaired the Baltimore City delegation.
