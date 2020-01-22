ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at a new stadium in the state.
Sen. Guy Guzzone told reporters Wednesday that Snyder asked to be included in the sports betting realm.
Snyder met with state lawmakers Tuesday in Annapolis.
The Redskins currently play in Landover, Maryland, in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.
Talks have been ongoing with Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia on a new stadium to replace FedEx Field when its lease expires in 2027.
Sports betting is not yet legal in Maryland, but lawmakers are considering legislation this session to allow it.
