OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man suddenly died in their custody Tuesday night in Baltimore County.
Baltimore County Police responded to a home in the unit block of Gwynnswood Road for an injured person at around 11:18 p.m.
Officers got to the home and tried to help, but then the man’s demeanor suddenly changed and he became “volatile and extremely combative” with the officers- and so the officers used a taser on him.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he then went into cardiac arrest and later died.
He’s been identified as Gamel Antonio Brown, 30, of the same address above.
Police are investigating this incident.