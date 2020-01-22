  • WJZ 13On Air

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man suddenly died in their custody Tuesday night in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police responded to a home in the unit block of Gwynnswood Road for an injured person at around 11:18 p.m.

Officers got to the home and tried to help, but then the man’s demeanor suddenly changed and he became “volatile and extremely combative” with the officers- and so the officers used a taser on him.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he then went into cardiac arrest and later died.

He’s been identified as Gamel Antonio Brown, 30, of the same address above.

Police are investigating this incident.

 

