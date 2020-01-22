BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two female suspects who allegedly tried to rob a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.
Officers responded to JB Beauty on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn for an assault and attempted robbery at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They learned that two black female suspects possibly in their late teens and early twenties walked into the store and started looking around.
After a few minutes, one of the females suddenly pepper-sprayed the two store clerks, while the other suspect tried to deploy a “taser-like” electronic device, police said.
During the incident, one of the suspects allegedly climbed behind the sales counter and tried to steal hair extensions- unsuccessfully.
The employees were able to force the two suspects out of the store. The victims suffered minor injuries from the pepper-spray, but neither had been struck by the electronic device.
The Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit is asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.