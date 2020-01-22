BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark application for three phrases.
Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported the application was filed on Jan. 16, just five days after the Ravens lost to the Titans.
He’s filed a trademark for three phrases:
“YOU ARE GOING TO GET A BOWL OUT OF ME, BELIEVE THAT”
He also filed for “TRUZZ” and “NOT BAD FOR A RUNNING BACK.”
Jackson said he wants to use the phrases on clothing.
The quarterback has his own clothing line.
— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 21, 2020