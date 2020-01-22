  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Truss, Lamar Jackson, Not bad for a running back, Ravens, trademark application

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark application for three phrases.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported the application was filed on Jan. 16, just five days after the Ravens lost to the Titans.

He’s filed a trademark for three phrases:

“YOU ARE GOING TO GET A BOWL OUT OF ME, BELIEVE THAT”

He also filed for “TRUZZ” and “NOT BAD FOR A RUNNING BACK.”

Jackson said he wants to use the phrases on clothing.

The quarterback has his own clothing line.

Comments

Leave a Reply