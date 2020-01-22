LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A handgun was caught at a security checkpoint at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday- for the second consecutive day.
Transportation Security Administration officers caught an Anne Arundel County man with his 9 mm handgun in his carry-on while it was inside a checkpoint X-ray machine. It was not loaded.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police were notified, confiscated the firearm and detained the man, who is from Pasadena, to question him.
He was arrested on weapons charges.
The man told officials he forgot he had the gun with him.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.