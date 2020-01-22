



A man who police say fired on them during a barricade situation in Harford County has been identified and is being held without bail, police said Wednesday.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Street, Maryland for a report of animal cruelty at around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies learned someone living on the block had shot and killed a dog in his home during a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, deputies tried to approach the home but were then fired upon, they said.

No deputies were struck, but a neighbor, Robert Schell, 59, who was outside his home taking out his trash, was shot at and struck twice in his lower body.

While the deputies were under fire, they were able to establish a perimeter and maintain cover. Special Response Team units got to the scene and using, a Tactical Rescue Vehicle they rescued Schell and extracted patrol deputies on the perimeter.

He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and was released shortly after.

Back at the scene, Crisis Negotiation Team members arrived and began to contact the person who was firing at the deputies, but the person continued to fire- firing nearly 200 rounds from a rifle and a handgun, striking a Harford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle multiple times.

At around 8:30 p.m., the suspect- Benjamin Murdy, 43- called Harford County’s 911 dispatch and told them he wanted to surrender.

After he spoke with the Crisis Negotiation Team, he left the home and was arrested.

No deputies were injured, and no deputies discharged their weapons, officials said.

Additionally, deputies were assisted by units from the Baltimore County Police Department, Maryland State Police, Aberdeen Proving Ground Police, Natural Resources Police, Havre de Grace Police and Aberdeen Police.

Murdy is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated animal cruelty and other related charges. More charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

He’s currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.