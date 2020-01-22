ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested twin brothers who allegedly posed as painters to steal from homes over the last several years in the Annapolis area.
Detectives identified and charged Jason Nixon and Jared Nixon, twin brothers, for the thefts and burglaries that happened in the Annapolis area, and believe that there may be several other victims from thefts over the years.
The two marketed themselves as painters, entering homes under that pretense. They then would steal jewelry, electronics and power tools, police said.
Anyone who has used Jason or Jared Nixon to paint their house or for any other service and may be missing belongings should call Detective Moorhouse #1880 with the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145.