



For many years now, WJZ shines a spotlight on Black History Month, while working to inspire the minds of our future generation through an oratory competition.

WJZ’s own Nicole Baker will be emceeing the show on February 23.

Amy Kawata sat down with some students at Glen Burnie High School, hoping to take part in this year’s event and said the students she met Wednesday said it’s more than just a competition, it’s a chance for their voices to be heard.

Three gifted girls at Glen Burnie High School specifically are hoping to inspire the community and engage with just spoken words.

“I’m most excited about spreading my word and people, they can hear it and they can learn from it and it can inspire someone to be great and fulfill their potential.” said Nevaeh Patron, a junior at Glen Burnie High School.

It’s something the school encourages students to take part in from day one.

“This is just one example of how what you’re doing in English will be applicable to you even if you decide to become a doctor, or a lawyer or a teacher, because it’s not just one subject, all subjects really blend together in the society that we live in today.” said Derronda Williams, a counselor at Glen Burnie High School.

LEARN MORE: WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020

To enter the competition this year, high school students in Maryland can choose a quote from three prominent leaders in black history- Oprah Winfrey, Audrey Lorde and Booker T. Washington.

“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has to overcome while trying to succeed.” said Emmanuella Aning, a senior at Glen Burnie High School.

From there, the winners will turn their quote of choice into a compelling speech.

2020 Oratory Competition Rules

“I interpret as… it doesn’t really matter what position you end up with in the final position, but the obstacles that you’ve been through like the pain and the struggle, they build your character and they’re more valuable in the position you get in the end.” Aning said.

Once selected, 20 semi-finalists will hit the stage on Sunday, February 23 to present their memorized orations at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Regardless of who ends up winning, it’s safe to say, these talented students are setting themselves up for a bright future ahead.

“I want to go to HBCU, four year, I want to be a nurse and eventually a nurse practitioner to represent underrepresented minority women in their journey in obstetrics in their labor and delivery.” said Janiya Mosley, a senior at Glen Burnie High School.

The top three winners will receive a cash prize, plus a scholarship gift card from Toyota Financial Services.

Students have until January 31 to submit their applications.