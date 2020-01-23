Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Homicides, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, unsolved crimes

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are offering a $10,000 reward for information in four unsolved homicides from 2019.

The victims are Robert Lee Thomas, Andre Lee Garrett, Michael Lee Wise III and Xavier John Arthur Green.

This story will be updated.

