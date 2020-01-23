Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are offering a $10,000 reward for information in four unsolved homicides from 2019.
The victims are Robert Lee Thomas, Andre Lee Garrett, Michael Lee Wise III and Xavier John Arthur Green.
‘It hurts, it hurts me to be here today.’ The family of Andre Garrett explains the grief they feel @wjz @AACOPD pic.twitter.com/1yvhctcm7w
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 23, 2020
‘I’m begging.’ – the mother of Michael Wise III assesses the public, pleading for closure 💔 @wjz pic.twitter.com/2Djgfg9lyX
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 23, 2020
