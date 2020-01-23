Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — Parents are being warned about a new viral teen video on the video app TikTok that can cause a fire or injuries, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Thursday.
The challenge seen on the app uses the plug part of a phone charger, partly inserting it into the wall outlet and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs, causing sparks, electrical system damage and even fire in some cases.
“We are alerting parents to this challenge, and advise them to not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers.” said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.
There have been no reported incidents in Maryland so far, but there have been two incidents in Massachusetts, the fire marshal said.