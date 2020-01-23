Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Obama Portraits- one of which was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald- are going on tour next summer!
Sherald painted the former First Lady Michelle Obama as part of the official portraits of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, which was unveiled in February 2018.
Kehinde Wiley painted President Obama’s portrait.
The five-city tour will travel the United States from June 2021 through May 2022.
Tour locations include:
- Art Institute of Chicago; Chicago—June 18, 2021–Aug. 15, 2021
- Brooklyn Museum; Brooklyn, New York—Aug. 27, 2021–Oct. 24, 2021
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Los Angeles—Nov. 5, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022
- High Museum of Art; Atlanta—Jan. 14, 2022–March 13, 2022
- The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Houston—March 25, 2022–May 30, 2022
The Obama Portraits will also include audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations and an illustrated book.
You can learn more about Sherald on her website.