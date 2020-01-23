Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer was hit in the face while trying to break up a fight involving two juveniles in northeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the officer saw two juveniles fighting in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane just before 3 p.m. When the officer stepped in to break up the fight, she was hit in the face.
The officer sustained minor injuries.
The two juveniles were arrested at the scene by other responding officers.
The case is currently under investigation.