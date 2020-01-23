ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a top target of autograph seekers at the Pro Bowl this year.
At the opposite end of the star spectrum: Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox and fullback Patrick Ricard.
Both were undrafted out of college and play positions of least recognition, yet, Cox and Ricard are also signing autographs as Pro Bowl players this week.
“These guys came out here to see us,” Ricard said. “I’m excited to be here. So why not come and show love to the fans and say hello to the people who have been supporting us all year. I enjoy doing this.”
“It’s truly a great honor,” Cox said. “This is the first year the long snappers were voted on. The previous two times I went, the coaching staff selected me. So this is the first year I got selected by my peers.”
Cox is the starting point as the guy who snaps the ball for all the kicks that got Justin Tucker elected to his third Pro Bowl. Cox is less known, but a crucial part of the special teams unit.
“Justin, we love seeing Justin celebrate because he relishes in those moments,” Cox said. “He’s a special player. I’m honored to be a part of the operation.”
WJZ is the only local news outlet in Orlando covering the Pro Bowl festivities.