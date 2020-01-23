Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Dave Matthews Band is going on tour again this summer and one stop will be in Howard County.
The jam band, known for the atmosphere of their live shows, will be at the Merriweather Post Pavillion on July 18. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Right now only presale tickets are available through The Warehouse, or the Dave Matthews Band fan club.
Regular tickets will be sold starting Feb. 21, 2020.
The Dave Matthews Band got its start in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991.
