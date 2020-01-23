CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County detectives arrested and charged a man in connection to an armed robbery on January 6 in Capitol Heights.
The man is identified as 33-year-old Jermall West of the 1500 block of Nova Avenue.
West is charged with armed robbery and related charges.
He is in the custody of the Prince George’s Corrections Department and is being held with no bond.
Officers responded outside of a business in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road on Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.
Police said West pulled out a knife and robbed a man of his money after the man refused to buy a pair of shoes from him.
The man and West did not know each other, police said.
“We believe Mr. West may have targeted others in this area. He was very brazen in his actions that morning. If anyone has had a similar experience with him, our detectives would like to speak to you,” said Major Sunny Mrotek, Commander Regional Investigation Division.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regional Investigation – Central Division at 301-772-4911 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan