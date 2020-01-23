ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested and charged 30-year-old Amanda Nichole Bishop and 35-year-old Haywood Smith III for drug violations early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Belle Grove Road at 2:40 a.m. where a blue Honda Accord sedan committed multiple traffic violations.
When they approached the sedan, officers saw suspected drugs and paraphernalia inside the car, police said.
The driver, identified as Bishop, and Smith, the passenger, were both detained.
Police said they found two clear plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, a smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue and paraphernalia used for drug distribution.
Officers searched Smith, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, and found 73 capsules of heroin/fentanyl, 11 individual containers of “crack” cocaine, a large bag of packaged “crack” cocaine, 2 pills of Oxycodone, 5 pills of Alprazolam, 8 pills of MDMA, $794 in currency and small bags of marijuana and assorted paraphernalia, police said.
Bishop was arrested and charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia.
Smith was arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and related charges.
Both were taken to Northern District for processing.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan