Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, Talkers


ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — The Ravens won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year after a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says that, because his team is not in the big game, he’s not going to be watching.

On NFL Live, Jackson said, “I’m not going to be watching [the Super Bowl]. My team is not in it.”

Related Coverage: 

Jackson is one of 12 Ravens in the Pro Bowl this year. In an interview Wednesday, Jackson said that he wants to get better at everything.

“I want to get better at everything,” Jackson said. “[There’s] always room for improvement. You know. I’m not the greatest — I’m trying to get there.”

Jackson also said the team is focused on bringing a Super Bowl Title back to Baltimore next season.

The Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday. WJZ is the only local news station in Orlando covering the festivities.

Comments

Leave a Reply