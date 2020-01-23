Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in northeast Baltimore late Thursday night.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Juneway just before 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
A short time later, officers located a second shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.